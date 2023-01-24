Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 41.08M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] gained 27.22% or 0.49 points to close at $2.29 with a heavy trading volume of 17030040 shares. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Camber Energy Signs Agreement to Acquire Renewable Diesel Facility.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Facility Designed to Produce ⁓ 43,000,000 Gallons/yr. of Renewable Diesel.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on January 20, 2023 it entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in companies that own and are in the process of bringing into commercial operations a processing plant designed to produce renewable diesel (the “Plant”). The estimated production capacity of the Plant once operational is ⁓ 43,000,000 gallons per year.

It opened the trading session at $1.95, the shares rose to $2.48 and dropped to $1.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEI points out that the company has recorded -88.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 17030040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.47.

Trading performance analysis for CEI stock

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.53. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -45.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.9500, while it was recorded at 1.9000 for the last single week of trading, and 17.4800 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.50% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 305,884, which is approximately -9.476% of the company’s market cap and around 6.37% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 131,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 26.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 65,707 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 48,666 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 534,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 648,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,130 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 9,452 shares during the same period.