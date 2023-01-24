Market cap of Bit Brother Limited [BTB] reaches 16.21M – now what?

Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ: BTB] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.81 during the day while it closed the day at $2.27. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Bit Brother Limited Closes Previously Announced $7.1 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Bit Brother Limited (“Bit Brother,” “We” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTB), announced today the closing on January 20, 2023 of its previously announced registered direct offering of 1,569,444 Class A ordinary shares and warrants to purchase 2,354,166 Class A ordinary shares at a purchase price of $4.50 per share for gross proceeds of $7.1 million. The warrants are exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $4.50. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) acted as sole placement agent for this offering.

Bit Brother Limited stock has also loss -80.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTB stock has declined by -0.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -54.61% and lost -78.65% year-on date.

The market cap for BTB stock reached $16.21 million, with 79.39 million shares outstanding and 8.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 448.09K shares, BTB reached a trading volume of 12515260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Brother Limited [BTB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Brother Limited is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64.

BTB stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Brother Limited [BTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -80.26. With this latest performance, BTB shares dropped by -78.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Bit Brother Limited [BTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Brother Limited [BTB] shares currently have an operating margin of -1319.28 and a Gross Margin at -21.48. Bit Brother Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1548.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.04.

Bit Brother Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 41.60 and a Current Ratio set at 41.70.

Bit Brother Limited [BTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of BTB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTB stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 8,253, which is approximately 85.294% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in BTB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $9000.0 in BTB stock with ownership of nearly -41.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Brother Limited [NASDAQ:BTB] by around 6,895 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 6,508 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTB stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,461 shares during the same period.