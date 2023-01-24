Market cap of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] reaches 4.63M – now what?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.4699 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Allarity Therapeutics Announces Adjournment of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Press release.

Boston, MA U.S.A. (January 20, 2023) — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care today announced that the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”), on January 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) was adjourned without any business being conducted.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 20.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALLR stock has declined by -62.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -73.51% and gained 0.07% year-on date.

The market cap for ALLR stock reached $4.63 million, with 9.87 million shares outstanding and 8.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, ALLR reached a trading volume of 43542996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96.

ALLR stock trade performance evaluation

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.49. With this latest performance, ALLR shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3486, while it was recorded at 0.2447 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1299 for the last 200 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.18.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of ALLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLR stocks are: LMR PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 46,033, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.04% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 29,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in ALLR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $7000.0 in ALLR stock with ownership of nearly -70.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLR] by around 28,055 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 93,628 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 43,648 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,147 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 32,559 shares during the same period.