Market Analysts see Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] gained 2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $9.71 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Robinhood Announces Sherwood Media, LLC.

“The story of money is the story of culture — from sports and entertainment, to the biggest business and tech news of the day, to geopolitics and beyond. These stories don’t just live in a terminal; they play out in our lives every day. The next generation looks at money and the markets through an entirely new lens, they live at a different speed — and they want something more substantive in their diet. We have this unique moment and position and perspective to build a news organization for the next wave, and I’m super excited to be a part of it.”– Joshua Topolsky, Editor-in-Chief and President, Sherwood Media, LLC.

Robinhood Markets Inc. represents 882.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.19 billion with the latest information. HOOD stock price has been found in the range of $9.43 to $9.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 5761715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.50 to $9.50, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.88.

Trading performance analysis for HOOD stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 9.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.61 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]

There are presently around $5,089 million, or 67.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 65,105,720, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.8 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $479.42 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 12.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 51,829,972 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 31,785,437 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 440,485,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,101,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,661,356 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 13,514,934 shares during the same period.