Market Analysts see NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gaining to $99. Time to buy?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] price surged by 1.04 percent to reach at $0.85. The company report on January 23, 2023 that FPL proposes plan to recover costs of increased fuel prices and hurricane responses.

Two hurricanes and natural gas price increases expected to impact customer bills.

Fuel bills from 2022 already paid by FPL but not yet recovered would be spread over 21 months while lower projected fuel costs for 2023 would provide a partial offset.

A sum of 6863982 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.35M shares. NextEra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $83.22 and dropped to a low of $80.90 until finishing in the latest session at $82.67.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.88. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $97.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -1.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.07, while it was recorded at 83.32 for the last single week of trading, and 80.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 10.36%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126,116 million, or 80.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 189,253,007, which is approximately 2.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 143,125,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.83 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.45 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,146 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 65,562,431 shares. Additionally, 994 investors decreased positions by around 75,569,640 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 1,384,398,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,525,531,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,206,506 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 9,956,851 shares during the same period.