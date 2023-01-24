Market Analysts see Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] falling to $100. Time to buy?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] jumped around 1.65 points on Monday, while shares priced at $89.00 at the close of the session, up 1.89%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Emerson Provides an Update on All-Cash Proposal to Acquire National Instruments.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today issued the following statement regarding its all-cash proposal to acquire National Instruments (“NI”) (NASDAQ: NATI) for $53 per share.

Emerson’s objective with publicly disclosing our proposal to acquire NI was to ensure that the NI Board of Directors executed a fair and transparent strategic review process, and that NI’s shareholders understood the credibility of our proposal.

Emerson Electric Co. stock is now -7.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EMR Stock saw the intraday high of $89.90 and lowest of $88.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.00, which means current price is +2.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 5338759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

UBS have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $97 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $100, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.11. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.96, while it was recorded at 88.74 for the last single week of trading, and 87.34 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $38,270 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,082,431, which is approximately 1.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,366,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.28 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 775 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 22,814,050 shares. Additionally, 749 investors decreased positions by around 24,290,368 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 382,897,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,002,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,549,278 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 1,884,728 shares during the same period.