Macy’s Inc. [M] Is Currently 2.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.81% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.69%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Macy’s Honors Black Stories and Creators in Celebration of Black History Month.

This February, Macy’s continues its commitment to the Black community through “Black History. Black Brilliance.” with a give-back campaign with UNCF, the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization, benefitting scholarships and historically Black colleges and universities.

Macy’s honors the history, resilience and contributions of Black Americans through Black History. Black Brilliance. this February. Beginning February 1, Macy’s will launch a special monthlong round-up and donation campaign in stores and online at macys.com to benefit UNCF (United Negro College Fund), raising scholarship funds for promising students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Additionally, Macy’s, through its social purpose platform Mission Every One, will spotlight Black-owned brands, hosting online shopping events, and more in its ongoing commitment to take action to empower and support diverse businesses.

Over the last 12 months, M stock dropped by -1.80%. The one-year Macy’s Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.25. The average equity rating for M stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.35 billion, with 272.00 million shares outstanding and 270.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.28M shares, M stock reached a trading volume of 7052748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $23.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $20 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for M shares from 45 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

M Stock Performance Analysis:

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.77, while it was recorded at 22.98 for the last single week of trading, and 20.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Macy’s Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

M Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.75%.

Macy’s Inc. [M] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,125 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,322,968, which is approximately -6.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,582,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $575.24 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $247.37 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 33,384,268 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 44,618,922 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 141,029,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,032,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,106,601 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,121,020 shares during the same period.