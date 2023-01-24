KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Visa Inc. [V] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] traded at a low on 01/23/23, posting a -0.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $224.18. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Visa Canada Announces Recipients of its Fourth She’s Next Grant Program.

For this fourth round, Visa’s She’s Next Grant Program saw a 32% increase in applications in Canada. Among them, 10 exceptional women-owned businesses were selected to receive a grant and mentorship to grow their enterprise..

Visa Canada announced the recipients of its She’s Next Grant Program. The initiative aims to uplift women business owners, support local entrepreneurship, and empower growth and innovation. Each of the 10 winners will receive a $10,000 CAD grant, one year of business coaching through IFundWomen, and access to an accelerated mentorship program through York University.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5495373 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc. stands at 1.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for V stock reached $454.15 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, V reached a trading volume of 5495373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $253.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $260, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on V stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 230 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 30.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.90, while it was recorded at 222.27 for the last single week of trading, and 204.65 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 14.92%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $349,510 million, or 98.90% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,236,910, which is approximately 0.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 123,015,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.58 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.81 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,488 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 73,023,421 shares. Additionally, 1,496 investors decreased positions by around 51,604,537 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 1,434,431,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,559,059,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,214,310 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 5,687,191 shares during the same period.