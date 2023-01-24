International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] stock Upgrade by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $140

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on January 20, 2023 that IBM Volunteer Invests in STEM Education via Mentoring.

This Mentoring Month we’re celebrating IBM mentors who help mentees connect to the world of work. Kyle volunteers with organizations from mentoring students in building robots to tutoring high school programming classes to teaching girls to program mobile apps for social impact.

A sum of 5897150 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.33M shares. International Business Machines Corporation shares reached a high of $142.985 and dropped to a low of $141.06 until finishing in the latest session at $141.86.

The one-year IBM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.14. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $152 to $148. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $112 to $111, while UBS kept a Sell rating on IBM stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IBM shares from 125 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 75.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.45, while it was recorded at 141.86 for the last single week of trading, and 135.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 8.12%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,311 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,079,065, which is approximately 2.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,910,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.92 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.54 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,147 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 20,304,161 shares. Additionally, 976 investors decreased positions by around 12,327,812 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 477,104,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,736,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,449 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,029 shares during the same period.