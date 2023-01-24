Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. [INBS] is 415.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: INBS] traded at a high on 01/23/23, posting a 293.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Intelligent Bio Solutions Reaches Key Milestone in Biosensor Platform Development.

Achieves Record 4x Improvement in Time-To-Result to Provide Test Results in Under 1 Minute.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 146275899 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. stands at 24.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.18%.

The market cap for INBS stock reached $18.09 million, with 14.89 million shares outstanding and 14.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.42K shares, INBS reached a trading volume of 146275899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. [INBS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INBS shares is $1.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for INBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has INBS stock performed recently?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. [INBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 268.25. With this latest performance, INBS shares gained by 261.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.85 for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. [INBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3325, while it was recorded at 0.4114 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5507 for the last 200 days.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. [INBS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.56.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. [INBS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.90% of INBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INBS stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 115,825, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 107,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in INBS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $36000.0 in INBS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:INBS] by around 54,291 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 130,035 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 155,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INBS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,277 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 112,979 shares during the same period.