Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] moved up 3.39: Why It’s Important

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] gained 3.39% or 0.01 points to close at $0.29 with a heavy trading volume of 7211649 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces Election of Class I Director at 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The elected Class I director is George Xiradakis. The Class I director was elected to hold office for a term ending at the annual meeting of stockholders in 2025 and until his successor has been duly elected and qualified.

It opened the trading session at $0.283, the shares rose to $0.3098 and dropped to $0.2822, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMPP points out that the company has recorded -25.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -26.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, IMPP reached to a volume of 7211649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Petroleum Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for IMPP stock

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.21. With this latest performance, IMPP shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3133, while it was recorded at 0.2815 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4805 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at -13.50. Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73.

Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 1,863,069, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,112,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in IMPP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $0.13 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 3,394,181 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 3,004,872 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,102,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,296,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,977,912 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,771,946 shares during the same period.