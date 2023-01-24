ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] Revenue clocked in at $12.84 billion, down -0.55% YTD: What’s Next?

ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE: IBN] gained 1.16% or 0.25 points to close at $21.77 with a heavy trading volume of 6264599 shares. The company report on August 19, 2022 that RBC and ICICI Bank Canada collaborate to create a seamless banking experience for newcomers to Canada.

Collaboration agreement to focus on building banking solutions that simplify the financial transition for newcomers from the time they choose Canada to their arrival and beyond.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and ICICI Bank Canada, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank, today announced a collaboration to bring integrated banking solutions to newcomers moving to Canada. With this arrangement, newcomers will benefit from the trust of the ICICI Bank brand, combined with RBC’s network, offerings and scale in Canada.

It opened the trading session at $21.51, the shares rose to $21.79 and dropped to $21.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IBN points out that the company has recorded 8.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.17M shares, IBN reached to a volume of 6264599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBN shares is $28.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for ICICI Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for ICICI Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICICI Bank Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95.

Trading performance analysis for IBN stock

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, IBN shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.27, while it was recorded at 21.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.78 for the last 200 days.

ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICICI Bank Limited go to 21.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ICICI Bank Limited [IBN]

There are presently around $12,183 million, or 17.50% of IBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBN stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 50,245,400, which is approximately 77.252% of the company’s market cap and around 62.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 46,734,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in IBN stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $702.95 million in IBN stock with ownership of nearly -2.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

195 institutional holders increased their position in ICICI Bank Limited [NYSE:IBN] by around 83,745,220 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 50,763,082 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 425,110,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,618,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,664,549 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 9,204,166 shares during the same period.