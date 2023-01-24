IAA Inc. [IAA] Stock trading around $43.05 per share: What’s Next?

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] price surged by 5.90 percent to reach at $2.4. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Ritchie Bros. and IAA Announce Amended Merger Agreement That Enhances Value for Ritchie Bros. Shareholders While Increasing Cash Consideration for IAA Shareholders.

Amended Agreement Unanimously Approved by the Ritchie Bros. and IAA Boards Following Engagement with a Cross-Section of Shareholders.

New Investor Presentation Released Highlighting the Pending Merger’s Significant Potential Value Creation Opportunities, Which Includes an Estimated Total of $350 Million to $900 Million in EBITDA Growth Opportunities.

A sum of 12285029 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. IAA Inc. shares reached a high of $43.88 and dropped to a low of $42.65 until finishing in the latest session at $43.05.

The one-year IAA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.41. The average equity rating for IAA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $46.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 37.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

IAA Inc. [IAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, IAA shares gained by 14.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.03, while it was recorded at 40.78 for the last single week of trading, and 36.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAA Inc. [IAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.73. IAA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.47.

IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $6,151 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,227,308, which is approximately -0.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,228,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $483.38 million in IAA stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $331.92 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly -0.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 15,602,248 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 17,287,374 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 109,992,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,882,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,479,451 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,358,322 shares during the same period.