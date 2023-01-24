Goldman lifts DISH Network Corporation [DISH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] jumped around 0.66 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.56 at the close of the session, up 4.75%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that DISH Network Places Offering of $1,500,000,000 in Senior Secured Notes.

DISH Network Corporation (“DISH Network”) (NASDAQ: DISH) today announced that it priced an offering of $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 11.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued at an issue price of 102.000% of the principal amount. The net proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including the buildout of wireless infrastructure. The Notes will be secured by certain assets of certain DISH Network subsidiaries.

The Notes are a further issuance of the $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 11.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 issued by DISH Network on November 15, 2022 (the “Initial Notes”). The Notes will form a single series with, have the same terms (other than their issue date and price to the public) and the same CUSIP number (except that the Notes that are issued pursuant to Regulation S will trade separately under a different CUSIP number until at least 40 days after the issue date of the Notes, subject to the terms of the Indenture and the applicable procedures of the depositary) as, and are expected to be fungible for trading purposes with, the Initial Notes. Following the completion of this offering, the aggregate principal amount of DISH Network’s 11.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 outstanding will be $3,500,000,000. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2023 subject to customary conditions.

DISH Network Corporation stock is now 3.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DISH Stock saw the intraday high of $14.63 and lowest of $13.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.74, which means current price is +10.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 5267650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $32.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $40 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $60, while Truist kept a Buy rating on DISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has DISH stock performed recently?

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 5.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.94, while it was recorded at 14.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.37 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55.

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

There are presently around $3,463 million, or 82.90% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,364,166, which is approximately -0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,716,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $403.55 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $255.96 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly -2.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 14,725,334 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 17,635,494 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 205,458,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,818,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,202,999 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,625,381 shares during the same period.