For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $7. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] price surged by 4.31 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Cleveland Clinic and Palantir Technologies Partner to Improve Hospital Performance Through Virtual Command Center.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) (“Palantir”), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and Cleveland Clinic today announced a multi-year partnership to deliver an operations “Virtual Command Center” for Cleveland Clinic. The Virtual Command Center brings an innovative approach to driving operational excellence and improving patient access by enabling data-driven decision making and resource allocation on hospital frontlines.

Cleveland Clinic provided its expertise to advise in the development of Palantir’s Virtual Command Center and will continue to be a thought partner with Palantir. The Virtual Command Center is in use today at Cleveland Clinic to help improve care delivery across all avenues of operations, including streamlining staff allocation, wait times, hospital bed assignments, and overall utilization of critical resources.

A sum of 28670993 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.63M shares. Palantir Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $7.06 and dropped to a low of $6.72 until finishing in the latest session at $7.02.

The one-year PLTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.77. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $8.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $7.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 70.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 10.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.04, while it was recorded at 6.94 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

PLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.85%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,652 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,485,528, which is approximately -1.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,718,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.86 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $244.83 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 382 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 73,247,295 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 48,658,216 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 540,737,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,643,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,402,207 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 14,631,977 shares during the same period.