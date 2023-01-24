For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], Analyst sees a drop to $1.50. What next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] price surged by 11.92 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Clear Channel Outdoor Continues Digital Media Transformation of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports at Newark Liberty International Airport.

World-class Advertising Displays Light-Up Newark Airport’s $2.7 Billion Terminal A as it Opens to Passenger Travel.

Locally-based Global NJ Brands Including Audible, Rutgers University and Atlantic Health System are First to Debut Ad Campaigns in the New Terminal.

A sum of 6131090 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.73 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.69.

The one-year CCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.98. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.86. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 55.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.48 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1286, while it was recorded at 1.4380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5683 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 7.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $800 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 104,872,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,649,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.53 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.93 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 33,859,400 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 20,882,951 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 418,815,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,558,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,540,247 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,311,902 shares during the same period.