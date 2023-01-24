For Aramark [ARMK], Analyst sees a drop to $36. What next?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] closed the trading session at $44.99 on 01/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.92, while the highest price level was $45.66. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Aramark to Host Conference Call on First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management and uniforms, announced that it will host a conference call to review its first quarter fiscal 2023 results on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Aramark Investor Relations website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.83 percent and weekly performance of -0.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, ARMK reached to a volume of 6495410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $43.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ARMK stock. On October 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ARMK shares from 36 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 59.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ARMK stock trade performance evaluation

Aramark [ARMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.98 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.72, while it was recorded at 44.83 for the last single week of trading, and 36.19 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +6.48. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32.

Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aramark [ARMK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 31.80%.

Aramark [ARMK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,019 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,758,699, which is approximately 1.29% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 19,858,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $893.45 million in ARMK stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $811.71 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly -13.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 25,372,590 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 25,085,360 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 216,683,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,141,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,359,642 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,768,801 shares during the same period.