Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] Is Currently 15.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE: AQUA] jumped around 6.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $47.28 at the close of the session, up 15.23%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Evoqua Water Technologies Ranks Sixth Overall on Corporate Knights’ 2023 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked on the Corporate Knights’ 2023 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100). This prestigious recognition was announced on January 18, 2023, as part of Davos during the World Economic Forum.

The Global 100 is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance and is recognized as a symbol of sustainability excellence worldwide. It is the second year that Evoqua has been included in the rankings, receiving the sixth position on the list, placing it among the world’s most sustainable corporations.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock is now 19.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AQUA Stock saw the intraday high of $47.53 and lowest of $44.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.05, which means current price is +22.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 617.30K shares, AQUA reached a trading volume of 18484849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQUA shares is $46.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQUA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AQUA shares from 45 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQUA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AQUA in the course of the last twelve months was 56.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AQUA stock performed recently?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.65. With this latest performance, AQUA shares gained by 21.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQUA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.70, while it was recorded at 42.31 for the last single week of trading, and 37.99 for the last 200 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQUA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]

There are presently around $5,406 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQUA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,256,445, which is approximately -10.119% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,144,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.92 million in AQUA stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $339.88 million in AQUA stock with ownership of nearly -1.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE:AQUA] by around 7,049,615 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 5,890,218 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 101,392,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,332,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQUA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,173,946 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 825,881 shares during the same period.