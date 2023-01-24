EQT Corporation [EQT] moved up 3.80: Why It’s Important

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] surged by $1.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.45 during the day while it closed the day at $35.24. The company report on January 17, 2023 that EQT Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on Thursday, February 16, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operating results, and other matters, with respect to the fourth quarter and year-end 2022. Additionally, EQT will provide an update on its 2023 financial and operational guidance, as well as year-end 2022 reserves. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

EQT Corporation stock has also gained 1.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQT stock has declined by -13.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.55% and gained 4.17% year-on date.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $12.93 billion, with 369.99 million shares outstanding and 365.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 5543441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $53.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 6.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT stock trade performance evaluation

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.55, while it was recorded at 34.39 for the last single week of trading, and 41.13 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,700 million, or 99.20% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 45,624,743, which is approximately -25.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,038,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in EQT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $833.63 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 78.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 57,027,489 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 51,075,797 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 252,290,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,394,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,933,933 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,721,284 shares during the same period.