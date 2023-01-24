Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] is -29.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] gained 16.34% or 0.42 points to close at $2.99 with a heavy trading volume of 13731071 shares. The company report on January 19, 2023 that DBG Compliant with Nasdaq Listing Requirements.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that on January 17, 2023, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) formally notified the Company that it has evidenced compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, including the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement. The Company will remain subject to a 12-month monitoring period however, as described in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A) (the “Panel Monitor”). In the event the Company fails to satisfy a continued listing requirement during the Panel Monitor, the Company will not be provided with the opportunity to present a compliance plan to Nasdaq’s Listing Qualifications Staff, which might otherwise be available under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, but would instead submit such plan directly to the Panel.

It opened the trading session at $2.81, the shares rose to $3.58 and dropped to $2.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBGI points out that the company has recorded -80.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, DBGI reached to a volume of 13731071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for DBGI stock

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.28. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 19.76 for the last 200 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.80% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP with ownership of 7,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; SKYVIEW INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 6,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $10000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 7,598 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 34,479 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 14,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,408 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 31,191 shares during the same period.