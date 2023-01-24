Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain 6.91% so far this year. What now?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] traded at a high on 01/23/23, posting a 1.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.76. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Devon Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon’s website at www.devonenergy.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6240825 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Devon Energy Corporation stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for DVN stock reached $42.54 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 647.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, DVN reached a trading volume of 6240825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $77.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Devon Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DVN stock performed recently?

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.65 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.50, while it was recorded at 64.14 for the last single week of trading, and 65.08 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04 and a Gross Margin at +37.88. Devon Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.99.

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to 29.94%.

Insider trade positions for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]

There are presently around $34,082 million, or 80.70% of DVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,173,489, which is approximately 2.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,292,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in DVN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.82 billion in DVN stock with ownership of nearly 7.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Devon Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 713 institutional holders increased their position in Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE:DVN] by around 43,510,580 shares. Additionally, 503 investors decreased positions by around 43,659,336 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 431,104,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,274,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVN stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,336,137 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,651,573 shares during the same period.