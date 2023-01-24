Credit Suisse slashes price target on Invitae Corporation [NVTA] – find out why.

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] jumped around 0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.73 at the close of the session, up 7.06%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Invitae Reports Preliminary 2022 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

— Approximately 12% growth year-over-year in revenues —— Greater than $555 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash —— Cash burn continued its declining trend over the past five quarters —— Presenting at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11 at 9:00 a.m. PST —.

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full-year 2022 revenue, cash burn and commercial metrics.

Invitae Corporation stock is now 46.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVTA Stock saw the intraday high of $2.78 and lowest of $2.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.04, which means current price is +56.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, NVTA reached a trading volume of 8662597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitae Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2.50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on NVTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54.

How has NVTA stock performed recently?

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, NVTA shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.20 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.14 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitae Corporation [NVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.66 and a Gross Margin at +23.80. Invitae Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.08.

Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

There are presently around $511 million, or 72.90% of NVTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,468,381, which is approximately 6.277% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,624,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.03 million in NVTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $57.97 million in NVTA stock with ownership of nearly 0.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitae Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA] by around 13,594,277 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 33,784,787 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 139,756,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,135,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,817,118 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,823,682 shares during the same period.