Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Revenue clocked in at $9.00 billion, up 4.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] closed the trading session at $25.78 on 01/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.481, while the highest price level was $25.92. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Coterra Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce fourth-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Conference Call InformationDate: Thursday, February 23, 2023Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CTDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.92 percent and weekly performance of 2.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.01M shares, CTRA reached to a volume of 6192472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $30 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on CTRA stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTRA shares from 27 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CTRA stock trade performance evaluation

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.73, while it was recorded at 25.34 for the last single week of trading, and 28.59 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 7.62%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,368 million, or 97.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,892,197, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 79,900,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.71 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 413 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 59,201,371 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 53,603,547 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 638,464,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,269,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,385,122 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 9,934,208 shares during the same period.