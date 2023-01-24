Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] gain 27.93% so far this year. What now?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] traded at a low on 01/23/23, posting a -1.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.61. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Cleveland-Cliffs to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Results on February 14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings results before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on February 14, 2023, at 10:00 am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10627803 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at 3.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.48%.

The market cap for CLF stock reached $10.32 billion, with 516.00 million shares outstanding and 508.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.56M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 10627803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $27, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CLF stock performed recently?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 43.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 20.72 for the last single week of trading, and 18.35 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

There are presently around $6,981 million, or 67.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,108,703, which is approximately 2.091% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,757,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $943.06 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $467.93 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 1.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 42,888,698 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 20,895,596 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 274,947,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,732,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,410,917 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,069,870 shares during the same period.