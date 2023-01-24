Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] moved up 6.18: Why It’s Important

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.56 at the close of the session, up 6.18%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Cenntro to Hold World Premiere of Three Vehicles and All Electric iChassis Series at CES.

Press Event to Unveil Production iChassis on January 5, 2023.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, today announced that it will showcase the world premiere of five new vehicles at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®), one of world’s largest technology trade shows taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. The new vehicles join what is quickly becoming the most comprehensive All Electric Commercial vehicle lineup available worldwide. Vehicles making their world premiere include the recently announced LM864H, a Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel Cell vehicle, the Logistar 300, an All-Electric Class 3 van, and the iChassis product line of three open-platform, fully programmable vehicles designed for automated and autonomous driving.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock is now 26.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CENN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.565 and lowest of $0.524 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.00, which means current price is +46.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 5224287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has CENN stock performed recently?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.59. With this latest performance, CENN shares gained by 109.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5549, while it was recorded at 0.5415 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2438 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.89 and a Gross Margin at +2.73. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.90.

Insider trade positions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]

There are presently around $12 million, or 8.30% of CENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,427,204, which is approximately 2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 38.29% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,525,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 million in CENN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.95 million in CENN stock with ownership of nearly 2.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 1,902,188 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,615,488 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 17,803,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,321,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,968 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,053,149 shares during the same period.