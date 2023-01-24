Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $15.50

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] plunged by -$6.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $18.41 during the day while it closed the day at $14.76. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Comments on FDA’s Announcement of its Position on Orphan Drug Exclusivity In Light of the 11th Circuit Decision in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Becerra.

Announced Earlier Today-Notice Received from ANDA Filer for FIRDAPSE®.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -29.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPRX stock has inclined by 15.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.55% and lost -20.65% year-on date.

The market cap for CPRX stock reached $1.50 billion, with 103.32 million shares outstanding and 97.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, CPRX reached a trading volume of 18422967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRX shares is $20.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

CPRX stock trade performance evaluation

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.88. With this latest performance, CPRX shares dropped by -20.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.51 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.61, while it was recorded at 19.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.15 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.20 and a Gross Margin at +84.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,258 million, or 83.20% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,268,931, which is approximately 119.639% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,555,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.52 million in CPRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.62 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 26.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 30,849,882 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 21,314,808 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 33,042,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,207,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,355,674 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 11,429,260 shares during the same period.