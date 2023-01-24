Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] moved up 5.93: Why It’s Important

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] surged by $2.82 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $50.9364 during the day while it closed the day at $50.34. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Secured Notes.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (the “Company,” “Caesars” or the “Issuer”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced offering of Senior Secured Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) at an interest rate of 7.00% per annum and an issue price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes. The offering is expected to close on or about February 6, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes were offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to persons outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be issued in the offering was increased to $2,000.0 million from the previously announced $1,250.0 million.

The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each existing and future wholly-owned domestic subsidiary of the Company that is a guarantor with respect to the Company’s senior secured credit facilities (the “CEI Credit Agreement”) and its existing 6.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Subsidiary Guarantors”), once certain regulatory approvals are obtained. The Notes and guarantees of the Notes will be the Issuer’s and the Subsidiary Guarantors’ senior secured obligations and, once certain regulatory approvals are obtained, secured on a first-priority pari passu basis on substantially all of the property and assets of the Issuer and the Subsidiary Guarantors, now owned or hereafter acquired by the Issuer and any Subsidiary Guarantor, that secure the obligations under the Company’s senior secured credit facilities and its existing 6.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock has also gained 4.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CZR stock has inclined by 34.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.03% and gained 21.01% year-on date.

The market cap for CZR stock reached $10.35 billion, with 214.00 million shares outstanding and 213.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 5719821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $65.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.59.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.48, while it was recorded at 47.77 for the last single week of trading, and 47.25 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,206 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,308,591, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,897,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $963.52 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 22,367,443 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 24,577,561 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 155,799,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,744,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,420,557 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,350,481 shares during the same period.