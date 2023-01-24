Berenberg lifts Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: SUMO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.68% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.54%. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Sumo Logic Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conference:.

Needham Growth Conference: on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 5:45 AM Pacific Time, 8:45 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, SUMO stock dropped by -12.96%. The one-year Sumo Logic Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.84. The average equity rating for SUMO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.15 billion, with 119.12 million shares outstanding and 113.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 938.79K shares, SUMO stock reached a trading volume of 10907013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUMO shares is $11.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Sumo Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sumo Logic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sumo Logic Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

SUMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.54. With this latest performance, SUMO shares gained by 22.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sumo Logic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.15 and a Gross Margin at +67.59. Sumo Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.04.

Sumo Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Sumo Logic Inc. [SUMO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $847 million, or 74.20% of SUMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,441,550, which is approximately 8.339% of the company’s market cap and around 3.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,127,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.09 million in SUMO stocks shares; and SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., currently with $63.64 million in SUMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sumo Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Sumo Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:SUMO] by around 10,887,119 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 8,440,139 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 66,456,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,784,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUMO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,512,514 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,454,650 shares during the same period.