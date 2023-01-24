B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Is Currently -1.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] loss -1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $4.10 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2023 that B2Gold Reports Total Gold Production for Q4 2022 of 367,870 oz, a Quarterly Record for B2Gold; Total Gold Production for FY 2022 of 1,027,874 oz, at the Upper Half of 2022 Guidance; 2023 Total Gold Production Guidance of 1,000,000 to 1,080,000 oz; Capital Investment Program in 2023 to Support Next Phase of Growth at Fekola.

B2Gold Corp. represents 1.07 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.41 billion with the latest information. BTG stock price has been found in the range of $4.01 to $4.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.27M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 8846494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 16.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.52 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.61, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $2,308 million, or 68.44% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,450,322, which is approximately -2.396% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,041,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.97 million in BTG stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $173.31 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 47.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 43,807,750 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 42,560,757 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 476,445,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,814,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,908,707 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,196,174 shares during the same period.