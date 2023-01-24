Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] Stock trading around $0.14 per share: What’s Next?

Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX: AULT] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 01/23/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.13, while the highest price level was $0.15. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Ault Alliance Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.2708333 Per Share of 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share of the Company’s outstanding 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is January 31, 2023, and the payment date is February 10, 2023.

Link to NYSE quote for the Company’s 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock: https://www.nyse.com/quote/XASE:AULTpD.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.55 percent and weekly performance of 1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, AULT reached to a volume of 12375747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AULT shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AULT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ault Alliance Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AULT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

AULT stock trade performance evaluation

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, AULT shares gained by 30.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AULT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1284, while it was recorded at 0.1389 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2606 for the last 200 days.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.27 and a Gross Margin at +54.47. Ault Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55.

Ault Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ault Alliance Inc. [AULT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.60% of AULT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AULT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,549,628, which is approximately -11.414% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, holding 2,978,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in AULT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.34 million in AULT stock with ownership of nearly 24.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ault Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Ault Alliance Inc. [AMEX:AULT] by around 3,973,873 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,752,100 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,907,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,633,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AULT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 872,635 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 157,705 shares during the same period.