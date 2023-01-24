ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] Revenue clocked in at $-252.63 million, up 7.82% YTD: What’s Next?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.16%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms January 2023 Common Share and Series C Preferred Share Dividends and Reports Preliminary Common Stock Information.

Over the last 12 months, ARR stock dropped by -35.70%. The one-year ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.78. The average equity rating for ARR stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $796.87 million, with 132.14 million shares outstanding and 130.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, ARR stock reached a trading volume of 5606451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

ARR Stock Performance Analysis:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.16. With this latest performance, ARR shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 6.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.28.

ARR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $410 million, or 52.30% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,634,939, which is approximately 13.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,897,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.29 million in ARR stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $26.47 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 1.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 9,740,732 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 1,031,357 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 56,854,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,626,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,997,875 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 518,158 shares during the same period.