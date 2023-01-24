AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $9

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] traded at a high on 01/20/23, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.53. The company report on January 11, 2023 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for January 2023.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for January 2023. The dividend is payable on February 9, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of January 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11846726 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AGNC Investment Corp. stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for AGNC stock reached $6.50 billion, with 571.62 million shares outstanding and 569.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.60M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 11846726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $12.25 to $13.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.50 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.77.

How has AGNC stock performed recently?

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.80 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 11.35 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

Insider trade positions for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $2,730 million, or 43.50% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,875,957, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,383,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.32 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $146.94 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 32,970,148 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 22,376,743 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 181,423,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,770,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,757,578 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 8,828,840 shares during the same period.