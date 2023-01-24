Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain 6.25% so far this year. What now?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] slipped around -0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.55 at the close of the session, down -5.56%. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Agenus Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Durable Responses of Botensilimab/Balstilimab Combination in Metastatic Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer at ASCO GI.

Overall response rate (ORR) of 23% and disease control rate (DCR) of 76% in expanded cohort of 70 heavily pre-treated patients; data suggest superior benefit compared to what has been reported for standard of care and other investigational therapies.

Responses have been durable with 69% ongoing at data cut-off; median overall survival not reached.

Agenus Inc. stock is now 6.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.78 and lowest of $2.425 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.37, which means current price is +9.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 7291995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24.

How has AGEN stock performed recently?

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.56. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $418 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 26,325,000, which is approximately 18.36% of the company’s market cap and around 9.65% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,851,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.27 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $54.98 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

88 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 30,672,153 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 13,534,210 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 119,864,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,071,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,152,209 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,283 shares during the same period.