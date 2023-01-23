Wolfe Research lifts General Motors Company [GM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] loss -1.06% or -0.38 points to close at $35.35 with a heavy trading volume of 17062651 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Announces $100 Million Secured Loan Agreement with General Motors.

Financing in Connection with Aspen’s PyroThin® Thermal Barrier Capacity Expansion.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aspen Aerogels Georgia LLC, together with the Company and Aspen Aerogels Rhode Island, LLC have entered into a definitive loan agreement with General Motors Holdings LLC (“GM”), an affiliate of General Motors (NYSE: GM), for a secured lending commitment of $100 million in connection with Aspen’s construction and equipping of its second aerogel manufacturing facility in Statesboro, Georgia. The $100 million of loan proceeds (the “Loan”) will be available to Aspen to draw on a periodic basis from January 2023 through September 2023, subject to certain conditions precedent to funding and other financing requirements. The Loan has a maturity date of March 31, 2025 and carries no prepayment penalty.

It opened the trading session at $35.68, the shares rose to $36.01 and dropped to $35.285, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GM points out that the company has recorded 0.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.30M shares, GM reached to a volume of 17062651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $56 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. On May 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GM shares from 74 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.77. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.39 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.44, while it was recorded at 36.13 for the last single week of trading, and 36.93 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $40,256 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 129,568,929, which is approximately -0.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,810,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.95 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.76 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -9.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 51,682,284 shares. Additionally, 586 investors decreased positions by around 88,776,772 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 998,321,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,138,780,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,166,452 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 9,293,746 shares during the same period.