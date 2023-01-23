why The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.26

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $79.54 during the day while it closed the day at $79.54. The company report on December 6, 2022 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable March 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023.

The TJX Companies Inc. stock has also loss -2.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TJX stock has inclined by 20.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.79% and lost -0.08% year-on date.

The market cap for TJX stock reached $91.76 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.47M shares, TJX reached a trading volume of 10611704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $86.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on TJX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

TJX stock trade performance evaluation

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.87, while it was recorded at 80.37 for the last single week of trading, and 66.77 for the last 200 days.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.57 and a Gross Margin at +28.35. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.90%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84,551 million, or 94.80% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 112,842,503, which is approximately 10.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,731,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.22 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.96 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly -1.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 765 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 55,859,782 shares. Additionally, 716 investors decreased positions by around 51,298,847 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 955,841,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,062,999,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,146,949 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 11,646,635 shares during the same period.