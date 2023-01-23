why Intel Corporation [INTC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.96

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] jumped around 0.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.22 at the close of the session, up 2.81%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Intel Launches 4th Gen Xeon Scalable Processors, Max Series CPUs and GPUs.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Intel highlights broad industry adoption across all major CSPs, OEMs, ODMs and ISVs, and showcases increased performance in AI, networking and high performance computing.

Intel Corporation stock is now 10.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTC Stock saw the intraday high of $29.23 and lowest of $28.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.08, which means current price is +10.81% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 38.00M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 34659790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $29.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 9.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.52, while it was recorded at 29.23 for the last single week of trading, and 34.46 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $72,586 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 361,644,210, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 338,822,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.9 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.27 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 2.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,103 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 151,350,873 shares. Additionally, 1,436 investors decreased positions by around 196,779,358 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 2,136,006,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,484,136,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,044,641 shares, while 275 institutional investors sold positions of 35,914,407 shares during the same period.