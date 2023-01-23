Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] is 3.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] gained 2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $32.03 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Weyerhaeuser Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions.

For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2022 distributions totaling $2.17 per share on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY are designated for income tax purposes as follows:.

Weyerhaeuser Company represents 740.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.89 billion with the latest information. WY stock price has been found in the range of $30.95 to $32.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 18339563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.68, while it was recorded at 31.60 for the last single week of trading, and 34.13 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $19,276 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,057,029, which is approximately -0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,957,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.28 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 10.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,250,506 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 31,668,113 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 533,905,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,823,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,095,082 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,958,125 shares during the same period.