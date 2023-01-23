Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Morgan Stanley [MS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] surged by $2.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $96.28 during the day while it closed the day at $96.24. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Morgan Stanley at Work Unveils Insights from New Stock Plan Participant Survey.

New research finds equity compensation increasing in its value for talent attraction and retention.

Morgan Stanley stock has also gained 6.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MS stock has inclined by 23.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.92% and gained 13.20% year-on date.

The market cap for MS stock reached $157.70 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 10780379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $100.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on MS stock. On October 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MS shares from 95 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 68.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.65.

MS stock trade performance evaluation

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.31. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.10, while it was recorded at 95.14 for the last single week of trading, and 84.23 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.37. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 5.71%.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $136,364 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.68 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.94 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 744 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,772,723 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 62,140,378 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 1,304,998,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,416,911,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,197,343 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 8,689,378 shares during the same period.