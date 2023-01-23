United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] moved up 2.25: Why It’s Important

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] traded at a high on 01/20/23, posting a 2.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $49.46. The company report on January 17, 2023 that United Airlines Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results: Achieved 9.1% Pre-tax Margin Ahead of Schedule in Q4.

Q4 2022 pre-tax margin exceeded 2019 and vaulted United to an industry-leading position.

The changes United made to increase staffing and resources and invest in technology and infrastructure created strong operations and allowed United to recover quickly after winter storm Elliott.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9396192 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at 4.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.04%.

The market cap for UAL stock reached $15.81 billion, with 326.80 million shares outstanding and 325.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.84M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 9396192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $55.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 30.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.45 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.01, while it was recorded at 49.91 for the last single week of trading, and 40.83 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $9,726 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,754,328, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,482,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $821.28 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 11,736,316 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 23,400,010 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 161,498,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,634,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,377,210 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,797,844 shares during the same period.