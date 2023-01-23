Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Revenue clocked in at $29.05 billion, up 22.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.58% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.58%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Uber Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 8th at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Over the last 12 months, UBER stock dropped by -19.81%. The one-year Uber Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.89. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.90 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.88M shares, UBER stock reached a trading volume of 22822396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $45.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 114.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 21.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.40, while it was recorded at 29.40 for the last single week of trading, and 27.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,961 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 163,847,177, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,536,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.27 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 35.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 541 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 170,387,158 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 135,220,265 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 1,142,387,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,447,995,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,417,722 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 23,402,073 shares during the same period.