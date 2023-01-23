Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] is 38.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, up 8.41%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Troika Media Group Inc. Reports Record Revenue of $120 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million for its Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Adds Additional Depth to Board of Directors.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition solutions group, today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable performance driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

Troika Media Group Inc. stock is now 38.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRKA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1844 and lowest of $0.148 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.50, which means current price is +53.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.11M shares, TRKA reached a trading volume of 32390695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRKA in the course of the last twelve months was 33.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TRKA stock performed recently?

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.49. With this latest performance, TRKA shares gained by 53.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.39 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1602, while it was recorded at 0.1469 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5085 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18.

Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.00% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 2,040,200, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,396,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in TRKA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $60000.0 in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly 6.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 423,632 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 85,754 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,236,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,745,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,652 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 50,708 shares during the same period.