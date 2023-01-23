Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $3.90

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] closed the trading session at $3.05 on 01/20/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.92, while the highest price level was $3.07. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Alpine Beer Launches INFINITE HAZE Hazy IPA.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

New Hazy IPA Adds Depth to Year-Round Lineup as Alpine Expands Distribution into Florida.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.38 percent and weekly performance of -7.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.68M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 17179964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

TLRY stock trade performance evaluation

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.38 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.81 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $217 million, or 12.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 8,584,556, which is approximately 20.642% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,862,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.98 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.79 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly -53.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 16,700,484 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 10,922,675 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 43,408,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,031,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,380,796 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,529 shares during the same period.