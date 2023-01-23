The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] Revenue clocked in at $68.71 billion, down -0.45% YTD: What’s Next?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] slipped around -8.91 points on Friday, while shares priced at $341.84 at the close of the session, down -2.54%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Lane Partners Announce Recapitalization of Southline Phase I with Beacon Capital Partners.

First Phase of State-of-the-Art Life Science Campus to Feature Two High-Quality, Purpose-Built Life Science Buildings Conveniently Located Adjacent to Highly Accessible Public Transit Options, Including BART and Caltrain.

A joint venture between the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (“Goldman Sachs”) and Lane Partners (“Lane”) today announced the completion of a recapitalization of Southline Phase I, a leading, transit-oriented life science development in South San Francisco. As part of the recapitalization, an affiliate of Beacon Capital Partners (“Beacon”), a leading real estate developer, owner, and manager of life science and office properties, has joined the ownership group for the first phase of development. The project has also secured construction financing from Square Mile Capital and Bank OZK. Financial terms of the recapitalization and financing were not disclosed.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock is now -0.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GS Stock saw the intraday high of $352.25 and lowest of $338.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 389.58, which means current price is +1.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 11213474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $391.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $395 to $429, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on GS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 9.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 818.08.

How has GS stock performed recently?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.96, while it was recorded at 353.12 for the last single week of trading, and 329.55 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to -1.69%.

Insider trade positions for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $80,507 million, or 71.40% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,082,918, which is approximately -1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,070,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.89 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.06 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 0.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

828 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 9,585,752 shares. Additionally, 759 investors decreased positions by around 9,730,266 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 216,193,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,509,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 925,598 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,204,372 shares during the same period.