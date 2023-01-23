The Benchmark Company lifts Transocean Ltd. [RIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] gained 5.25% or 0.3 points to close at $6.01 with a heavy trading volume of 18857203 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Transocean Ltd. Announces Pricing of $1.175 Billion of Senior Secured Notes due 2030.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The Notes will also be secured by a lien on Deepwater Thalassa, Deepwater Proteus, Transocean Enabler, Transocean Encourage and Deepwater Pontus (the “Collateral Rigs”) and certain other assets related to the Collateral Rigs, up to the applicable Secured Limited Guarantee Cap.

It opened the trading session at $5.89, the shares rose to $6.0475 and dropped to $5.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIG points out that the company has recorded 124.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -159.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 22.95M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 18857203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 54.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.28. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 44.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.32 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 5.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.79 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $2,375 million, or 56.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,315,980, which is approximately 9.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,953,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.19 million in RIG stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $166.47 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 19.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 50,523,452 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 35,819,382 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 308,842,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,185,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,944,753 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,138,534 shares during the same period.