Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Is Currently -0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $58.99 during the day while it closed the day at $57.35. The company report on January 20, 2023 that SLB Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results.

Fourth-quarter revenue of $7.9 billion increased 5% sequentially and 27% year on year.

Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.74 increased 17% sequentially and 76% year on year.

Schlumberger Limited stock has also loss -1.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLB stock has inclined by 26.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 70.53% and gained 7.28% year-on date.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $81.36 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.57M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 19197819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $61.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 55.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.51 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.89, while it was recorded at 57.72 for the last single week of trading, and 43.43 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.78 and a Gross Margin at +18.37. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.13.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 44.40%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,779 million, or 85.80% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,210,874, which is approximately 1.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,398,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.23 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 1.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 644 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 116,689,348 shares. Additionally, 561 investors decreased positions by around 84,830,903 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 945,450,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,146,970,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,761,658 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 10,649,631 shares during the same period.