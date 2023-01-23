Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Stock trading around $35.38 per share: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] traded at a high on 01/20/23, posting a 5.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.38. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Roblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 15, 2023.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13984982 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roblox Corporation stands at 5.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.61%.

The market cap for RBLX stock reached $20.07 billion, with 597.78 million shares outstanding and 473.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.78M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 13984982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $36.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $53 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 343.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 30.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.42, while it was recorded at 34.98 for the last single week of trading, and 36.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $14,071 million, or 75.00% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 78,657,780, which is approximately -4.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 40,045,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.0 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 29.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 60,331,550 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 40,513,661 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 296,866,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,711,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,677,821 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,010,176 shares during the same period.