Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain 5.24% so far this year. What now?

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] jumped around 1.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $22.69 at the close of the session, up 4.61%. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Record Performance. A Firm Foundation for 2023. Regions reports 2022 earnings of $2.1 billion, earnings per diluted share of $2.28.

$7.2 billion in total revenue reflects 12 percent year-over-year growth.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. The company reported fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders of $660 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.70. For the full-year 2022, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.1 billion and record pre-tax pre-provision income(1) of $3.1 billion. Compared to full-year 2021, total revenue increased 12 percent to a record $7.2 billion on both a reported and adjusted basis(1) driven by growth in net interest income. Strong revenue growth contributed to a 17 percent increase in pre-tax pre-provision income(1) on a reported basis and a 21 percent increase on an adjusted basis(1) compared to the prior year. The company generated full-year positive operating leverage of 3.5 percent on a reported basis and 6.6 percent on an adjusted basis(1).

Regions Financial Corporation stock is now 5.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RF Stock saw the intraday high of $23.22 and lowest of $21.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.57, which means current price is +7.48% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, RF reached a trading volume of 14209236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regions Financial Corporation [RF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on RF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.51.

How has RF stock performed recently?

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, RF shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.94 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.09, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 21.21 for the last 200 days.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.15. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

Insider trade positions for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]

There are presently around $15,647 million, or 77.50% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,073,881, which is approximately -2.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,762,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 437 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 42,496,327 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 38,181,444 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 608,925,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 689,603,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,934,235 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 12,006,118 shares during the same period.