Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain 9.56% so far this year. What now?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.61%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Pinterest Announces Partnership with Elliott Investment Management.

Marc Steinberg Joins Board as Independent Director.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced it has entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with certain affiliates, “Elliott”), including the appointment of Marc Steinberg, Senior Portfolio Manager at Elliott, to the Board of Directors effective December 16, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock dropped by -15.93%. The one-year Pinterest Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.73. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.16 billion, with 669.17 million shares outstanding and 582.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.69M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 12182751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $27.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $31, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PINS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.50.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 10.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.58, while it was recorded at 26.55 for the last single week of trading, and 22.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to -2.70%.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,058 million, or 91.00% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,933,876, which is approximately 3.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,690,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $816.37 million in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $767.91 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -12.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 106,754,177 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 90,790,895 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 293,358,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,903,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,069,922 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 8,987,183 shares during the same period.