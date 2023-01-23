Needham slashes price target on NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] – find out why.

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] traded at a high on 01/20/23, posting a 6.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $178.39. The company report on January 3, 2023 that NVIDIA GeForce NOW Streams Vast Library of AAA Games to Cars.

Hyundai Motor Group, BYD and Polestar First Automakers to Offer NVIDIA Cloud Gaming Service.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 56200468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NVIDIA Corporation stands at 4.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.57%.

The market cap for NVDA stock reached $412.42 billion, with 2.48 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 47.14M shares, NVDA reached a trading volume of 56200468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $195.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Reduce. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for NVIDIA Corporation stock. On November 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NVDA shares from 205 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 7.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 93.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has NVDA stock performed recently?

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 9.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.43 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.45, while it was recorded at 173.16 for the last single week of trading, and 163.03 for the last 200 days.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.67 and a Gross Margin at +64.93. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.73.

NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVIDIA Corporation go to 21.30%.

Insider trade positions for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]

There are presently around $276,884 million, or 65.90% of NVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 203,747,246, which is approximately 1.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 176,405,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.47 billion in NVDA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $24.92 billion in NVDA stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NVIDIA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,314 institutional holders increased their position in NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ:NVDA] by around 66,859,388 shares. Additionally, 1,382 investors decreased positions by around 75,697,912 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 1,409,572,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,552,130,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVDA stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,733,451 shares, while 211 institutional investors sold positions of 5,302,866 shares during the same period.