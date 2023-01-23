MKM Partners lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] jumped around 3.57 points on Friday, while shares priced at $97.25 at the close of the session, up 3.81%. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Amazon.com to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live, and the audio and associated slides will be available for at least three months thereafter at www.amazon.com/ir.

Amazon.com Inc. stock is now 15.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMZN Stock saw the intraday high of $97.354 and lowest of $93.2025 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 170.83, which means current price is +19.43% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 84.44M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 67118630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $136.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 150 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.96, while it was recorded at 96.11 for the last single week of trading, and 114.64 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 26.00%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $577,017 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,550,877, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.61 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $32.08 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 2,140 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 241,372,776 shares. Additionally, 1,699 investors decreased positions by around 178,399,380 shares, while 341 investors held positions by with 5,513,560,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,933,332,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 185 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,790,730 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 11,501,438 shares during the same period.